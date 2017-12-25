Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.50 ($4.16).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 350 ($4.68) to GBX 259 ($3.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 376 ($5.03) to GBX 339 ($4.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 341 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) remained flat at $GBX 246.10 ($3.29) during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $987.06 and a P/E ratio of 3,515.71. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218.20 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.84).

In related news, insider Peter R. Bamford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($16,044.93). Also, insider Justin Ash bought 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £200,265 ($267,769.76). Insiders purchased a total of 178,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,184,900 in the last ninety days.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.

