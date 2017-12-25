Media headlines about Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spi Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.4740277895591 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Spi Energy (NASDAQ SPI) traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,162. Spi Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Spi Energy (SPI) Given News Impact Score of 0.24” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/spi-energy-spi-given-news-impact-score-of-0-24.html.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic (PV) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company operates through solar energy products and services segment. The types of products and services in segment includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, sales of PV solar system, electricity revenue under power purchase agreements, trading of PV solar components, pre-development project sales and financial service revenue.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.