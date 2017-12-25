SP Plus Corp (SP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,468 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.45% of SP Plus worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP Plus Corp (SP) opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.42, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.10 million. research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $302,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

