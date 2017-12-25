Southern Company (The) (SO) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,053,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,047,000 after buying an additional 2,295,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2,961.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,736,000 after buying an additional 60,040,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,379,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,547,000 after buying an additional 770,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,940,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,338,000 after buying an additional 3,015,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,877,000 after buying an additional 724,650 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of Southern Company ( NYSE SO ) opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $48,680.00, a PE ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Southern had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. analysts predict that Southern Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 414.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,257,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $270,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $398,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,813 shares of company stock worth $11,029,988. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Southern Company (The) (SO) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/southern-company-the-so-shares-sold-by-green-square-capital-llc.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.