Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blyth (BTH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Blyth (NYSE:BTH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blyth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.5820695111737 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Blyth (NYSE:BTH) opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Blyth, Inc is a United States-based home expressions company. The Company designs, markets and sells various candles and home fragrance products. The Company also designs and markets various health, wellness and beauty products, household convenience items and personalized gifts through the catalog/Internet channel.

