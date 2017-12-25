Media headlines about Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kewaunee Scientific earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.9252262512672 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) opened at $27.84 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Kewaunee Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kewaunee-scientific-kequ-stock-price.html.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.