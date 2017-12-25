Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GGP (GGP) Stock Price

News stories about GGP (NYSE:GGP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GGP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9415656920832 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GGP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of GGP in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GGP in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

GGP ( NYSE:GGP ) traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 6,001,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,598. GGP has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GGP’s payout ratio is 123.94%.

About GGP

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

