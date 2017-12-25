Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Datawatch (DWCH) Stock Price

News stories about Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Datawatch earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.187169380223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Datawatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. Datawatch has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Datawatch will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Morrison sold 24,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $245,969.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,972.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eliason sold 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $160,105.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and support of business computer software primarily for the self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets. The Company also provides services, including implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration.

