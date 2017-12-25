Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price

News headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9205957528275 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE XOM) traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,016,867. The stock has a market cap of $355,790.00, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Vetr cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

In other news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,199,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $470,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,910. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

