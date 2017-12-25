Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Social Reality (SRAX) Share Price

News articles about Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Social Reality earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9614983101782 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.54. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Social Reality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Social Reality, Inc is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands.

