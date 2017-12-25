Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price

Media headlines about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software company an impact score of 45.6344904819386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $135.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of Autodesk ( NASDAQ ADSK ) traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22,880.00, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.91. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 93.60% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $735,267.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total transaction of $2,778,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,395 shares of company stock worth $6,184,155. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

