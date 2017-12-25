Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Stock Price

Press coverage about FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FactSet Research Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.4013351248583 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE FDS) traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.11. 265,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $155.09 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.46.

In other news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.34, for a total transaction of $1,705,655.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $189,869.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $452,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $3,224,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

