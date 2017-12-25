Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apple (AAPL) Share Price

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the iPhone maker an impact score of 44.0905166780988 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) remained flat at $$175.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,052,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,183,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $898,560.00, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $177.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Apple had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $52.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura set a $175.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Instinet cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $9,775,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $2,695,726.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,967 shares of company stock worth $37,944,683. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

