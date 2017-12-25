Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) Stock Price

News stories about SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.0649107612428 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE SDT) traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.79. 191,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,421. The company has a market cap of $22.39, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust formed by and among SandRidge Energy, Inc (SandRidge), The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., and The Corporation Trust Company. Sandridge offers various services to the Company, such as the operation of its development wells; remittance of net proceeds from the sale of associated production to the Company; administrative services, such as accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and informational services performed on behalf of the Company, and derivative agreement services related to production.

