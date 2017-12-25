Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Share Price

Media coverage about Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cesca Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4655258898152 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. 11,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,205. Cesca Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.88.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops and markets integrated cellular therapies and delivery systems. The Company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

