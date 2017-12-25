Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Biomerica (BMRA) Stock Price

News coverage about Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Biomerica earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.6815145008744 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Biomerica (NASDAQ BMRA) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 16,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The stock has a market cap of $35.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 6.24. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. equities research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc is a biomedical company, which develops, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s medical diagnostic products are sold around the world in over two markets, including clinical laboratories and point of care (physicians’ offices and over-the-counter drugstores).

