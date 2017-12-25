Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intel (INTC) Stock Price

News stories about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the chip maker an impact score of 45.2396324621262 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Intel (INTC) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,913,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts expect that Intel will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intel from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Instinet raised their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

In related news, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 472,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $20,891,465.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,734,130.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $66,543.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock worth $68,196,589. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

