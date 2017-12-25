Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Share Price

News articles about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VOC Energy Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.7745903238919 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOC shares. ValuEngine lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) opened at $5.06 on Monday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 89.92%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust formed by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P. (VOC Brazos). The business and affairs of the Company are managed by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. The Company was created to acquire and hold the net profits interest for the benefit of its unitholders.

