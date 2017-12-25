Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Severn Bancorp (SVBI) Share Price

News coverage about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.0996733456925 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Severn Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Severn Bancorp (SVBI) opened at $7.25 on Monday. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $88.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company conducts business through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB (the Bank) and SBI Mortgage Company (SBI). The Bank offers a range of deposit products and originates mortgages in its market of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and in other parts of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

