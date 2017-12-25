Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Share Price

Press coverage about Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Bio-Chem earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4875280582287 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a range of appearance, performance and maintenance products. The Company offers its services under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names within the United States and Canada. In addition, the Company produces private label formulations of its products for various customers and provides custom blending and packaging services for these and other products.

