Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Stock Price

Headlines about AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AzurRx BioPharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8129913878776 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ AZRX) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $32.24 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101.

