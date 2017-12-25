Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Price

Media stories about Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pilgrim's Pride earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8320213311407 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ PPC) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 757,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,301. Pilgrim's Pride has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,830.00, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPC. Vertical Research cut shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

