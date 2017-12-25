Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Price

News articles about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8548535966317 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 8,527,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,627. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $8,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.28.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $72,113.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

