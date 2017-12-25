Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Full House Resorts (FLL) Share Price

News coverage about Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Full House Resorts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.976006189106 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Full House Resorts (FLL) opened at $3.99 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 56,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $199,893.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock worth $314,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada.

