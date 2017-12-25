Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eastside Distilling (ESDI) Stock Price

Headlines about Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:ESDI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eastside Distilling earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8297273572015 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ ESDI) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.91, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 10.39.

ESDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Eastside Distilling in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey.

