Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Concordia International (CXRX) Stock Price

Media stories about Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Concordia International earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.762588450862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Concordia International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Concordia International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concordia International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Concordia International ( NASDAQ CXRX ) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. 328,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,191. Concordia International has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-concordia-international-cxrx-stock-price.html.

Concordia International Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.