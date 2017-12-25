Soligenix (SNGX) PT Set at $5.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Summary The markers for the Ricin Toxin Vaccine will help facilitate a potential approval under the FDA “Animal Rule”. As a reminder, RiVax is a ricin toxin vaccine under development by Soligenix, and originally invented at the University of Texas Southwestern. Soligenix believes they have enhanced the vaccine (thermostability) using the company’s ThermoVax platform. The RiVax vaccine has demonstrated up to 100% protection in mice and NHPs (non-human primates) subsequently exposed to lethal doses of ricin toxin, either systemically or by aerosol.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX ) opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 112.81% and a negative net margin of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. equities analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Soligenix news, insider Spa Essetifin acquired 293,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $622,241.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/soligenix-sngx-pt-set-at-5-00-by-maxim-group.html.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.