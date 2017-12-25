Social Reality (SRAX) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 1,530,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 559,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Social Reality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands.

