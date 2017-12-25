Sharps Compliance (SMED) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sharps Compliance earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5925488156156 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ SMED) opened at $4.02 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19, a P/E ratio of -201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Sharps Compliance Corp. is a provider of waste management services, including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. The Company’s solutions include Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Shipback Systems and Other Solutions.

