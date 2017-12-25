SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Glatfelter (GLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Glatfelter by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Glatfelter by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Glatfelter by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $931.01, a PE ratio of 713.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Glatfelter will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

In other news, EVP John P. Jacunski sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $139,152.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glatfelter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

