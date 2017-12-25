SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $184,000 in Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 144,544 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 494,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Z Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,138,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ MSBI) opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.34 and a PE ratio of 21.99. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.22%. equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $62,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $256,100 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

