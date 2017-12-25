SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,487,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,963,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,703,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,202,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 242,805 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,826,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ KTOS) opened at $10.93 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,135.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

