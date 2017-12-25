Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Salle Benoit La acquired 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,600 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $744,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,766,663.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 110,750 shares of company stock worth $187,062 and have sold 1,105,700 shares worth $44,883,455. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 target price on Seritage Growth Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,420.00 and a P/E ratio of -28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Seritage Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently -71.94%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/seritage-growth-properties-srg-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.