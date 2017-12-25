SenesTech (SNES) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.12

Headlines about SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SenesTech earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.1204712385913 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ SNES) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.66. 328,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 14,473.40% and a negative return on equity of 190.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of SenesTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

