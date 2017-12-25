Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $14 Million Position in Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,486 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Office Depot worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 5,759.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 11,554,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after buying an additional 11,357,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,029,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 125.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,849,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 72.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,999,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,143,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Office Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Office Depot Inc ( ODP ) opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,760.00, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Office Depot had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Office Depot’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Office Depot news, insider Michael R. Allison sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $1,378,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

