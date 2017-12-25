Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, EVP David B. Lyle acquired 2,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,940.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,037.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) opened at $17.77 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2,020.26, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 66.86% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-13-43-million-holdings-in-invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-ivr.html.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.