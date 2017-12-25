Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MEDNAX worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,505,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,551,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 19.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,598,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX Inc (MD) opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $4,919.71, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $868.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $154,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 10,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $454,350.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-mednax-inc-md.html.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.