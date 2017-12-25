Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,137 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Korn/Ferry International worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 504,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 143,828 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $320,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,801,960. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE KFY) opened at $41.99 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2,370.00, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $443.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

