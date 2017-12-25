Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Rush Enterprises worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,178,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,906 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $558,823.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,982 shares of company stock worth $3,747,332. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. ( RUSHA ) opened at $49.64 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WARNING: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/rush-enterprises-inc-rusha-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.