Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Gold by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $383,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ RGLD) opened at $86.56 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

