Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,378,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,776,000 after acquiring an additional 841,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,413,000 after acquiring an additional 673,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,754.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 684,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $61,933,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $2,475,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,416 shares in the company, valued at $110,816,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,200. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE RCL) opened at $121.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

