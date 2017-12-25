Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackBerry (BB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE BB) opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $6,100.00, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.70 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

