Roper Technologies (ROP) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roper Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern's scale.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Roper Technologies (ROP) traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $259.53. 311,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,270. The company has a market cap of $26,570.00, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $182.03 and a one year high of $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $312,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.64, for a total transaction of $64,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,950 shares of company stock worth $22,574,581. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

