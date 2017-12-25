Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3588562354674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) opened at $11.66 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.24, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In related news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $125,575 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/rocky-mountain-chocolate-factory-rmcf-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-2.html.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.