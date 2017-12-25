Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,955,806,000 after buying an additional 6,656,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after buying an additional 4,332,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,837,000 after buying an additional 3,289,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at $140.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $376,440.00, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $144.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

