River Road Asset Management LLC Has $62.11 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 59,719.51% of United Parcel Service worth $62,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102,183.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 551.29% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 81.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

