Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.6830554290769 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile
Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.
