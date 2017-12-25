Reviewing Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) and Altisource Residential (RESI)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) and Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Altisource Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Altisource Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Altisource Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out -99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altisource Residential pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Altisource Residential has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Altisource Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Residential has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Altisource Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 0.06% -5.86% 0.01% Altisource Residential -266.58% -21.64% -8.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Altisource Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $200.12 million 3.71 -$9.53 million ($1.01) -20.01 Altisource Residential $56.76 million 11.16 -$228.02 million ($3.90) -3.04

Preferred Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Residential. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Preferred Apartment Communities and Altisource Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50 Altisource Residential 0 2 4 0 2.67

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Altisource Residential has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Altisource Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Residential is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Summary

Altisource Residential beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings. The multifamily communities segment consists of its portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The real estate related financing segment consists of the Company’s portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by it to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The new market properties segment consists of its portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The office buildings segment consists of its office buildings located in Atlanta, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama and Texas.

About Altisource Residential

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries. The Company also converts a portion of the real estate owned (REO) properties that it acquires through resolution of its mortgage loans into SFR properties. The Company has also entered into property management service agreements with two third-party property managers: Altisource Portfolio Solutions, SA (ASPS) and Main Street Renewal, LLC (MSR), to provide, among other things, leasing and lease management, operations, maintenance, repair and property management services in respect of its SFR portfolios. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10,533 properties, consisting of 9,939 properties held for use and 594 held for sale.

