Reviewing Delphi Automotive (APTV) and Its Rivals

Delphi Automotive (NYSE: APTV) is one of 27 public companies in the “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Delphi Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Delphi Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Delphi Automotive pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 22.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Delphi Automotive and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Automotive $16.66 billion $1.26 billion 16.53 Delphi Automotive Competitors $5.80 billion $324.32 million 122.17

Delphi Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Delphi Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Delphi Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Delphi Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delphi Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Automotive 8.00% 57.92% 14.04% Delphi Automotive Competitors -112.60% -38.52% -3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Delphi Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Automotive 1 3 14 0 2.72 Delphi Automotive Competitors 156 966 1497 39 2.53

Delphi Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $86.59, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Delphi Automotive’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delphi Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Delphi Automotive beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Delphi Automotive

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment provides complete design of the vehicle’s electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Electronics and Safety segment offers a range of electronic and safety equipment and software in the areas of controls, security, infotainment, communications and safety systems.

