Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Grand Canyon Education Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note issued on Friday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE ) opened at $91.63 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 19.32%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-grand-canyon-education-incs-q1-2018-earnings-lope.html.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.